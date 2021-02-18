Anderson police search for bank robber

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are searching for the person who robbed a bank in Anderson Thursday and took off on foot.

The Anderson Police Department says the robbery happened at the PNC Bank located in the 1900 block of North Broadway Street at about 10:30 a.m.

A “singlehanded assailant” approached a bank teller and demanded cash without displaying a weapon, police said. The teller gave the assailant an undisclosed amount of cash, and the robber fled the area on foot headed east on Cross Street.

Officers established a perimeter in the area where the robber was last seen and conducted a search but were unable to find him.

No one was injured in the ordeal.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a 6-foot Black man in his late 20s to early 30s. He wore a dark-colored hoodie, sunglasses, a surgical mask, dark-colored pants and gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call APD at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.