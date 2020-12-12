Armed carjacking in Decatur Township follows recent crimes, community voicing concerns

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Residents in the Decatur Township community tell FOX59 they’re worried after recent early morning crimes with similarities.

“It’s really just too close to home to home, to be honest, and it’s like every day it’s always something new,” said resident Amy Kimes.

According to a police report filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), an armed carjacking was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 in the area of Furnas Road and Ashby Drive.

“About 6:00 this morning he was out at his car, somebody came up to him and demanded for him to get out of his car at gunpoint,” said the victim’s girlfriend, who did not want to be identified.

She said when he got out, the carjackers asked if he had a wallet or any money and ordered him to the ground. “He was like no, so they reached into his pocket and they found his card, some money clip.”

According to the woman, one of the carjackers kicked her boyfriend in the face, grabbed his phone, and asked for his password. She said they then told him to count backward from 100. “As soon as he did that the four of them got in the car and sped off.”

The police report filed with IMPD shows there were four suspects involved in the incident and at least one handgun used.

“I just thank god that it’s material things and it can be replaced and he is okay,” said the victim’s girlfriend. “I just wish they would get a job or find them something else to do besides trying to rob and steal.”

She said as the car was speeding off, an off-duty IMPD officer was passing by and stopped to help.

“As it happened, as the guys were taking off, a car had rode by so he flagged the cop down and he told him he was off-duty but he could take a report, so he called it in. He couldn’t follow him or anything.”

“It’s just like an act of God that he was right there. It just so happened he took the report and hopefully we get some type of justice.”

“You just worry about people nowadays and you worry about the people being affected by this because they’re never gonna be the same,” said Kimes.

“He’s very, very, very upset and you know, someone had a gun to his head,” the girlfriend of the victim told FOX59.

OTHER RECENT INCIDENTS:

Just one week prior, on Friday, Dec. 4, two armed robberies were reported within ten minutes of each other, around the same time in the morning.

According to police reports, the first incident happened on Furnas Rd., the same street as the carjacking, around 5:30 a.m. The second happened on Orth Court around 5:40 a.m.

In both incidents, police reports show a handgun was used.

The homeowner, where the first incident happened on Furnas Rd., told FOX59 three people approached a man who lives in the home as he was outside smoking a cigarette. He said they ordered him to the ground, demanding money, and kicking him before taking off.

In the second incident, on Orth Ct., the victim told FOX59 he was walking up to the door of his family’s home when three people cornered him, demanding money. Surveillance video provided to FOX59 shows one of those people pointing a gun at the man.

The victim said he set off his car alarm and the people went running. One of them struck him in the head with the gun before taking off.

“At 6:00 in the morning you’re just trying to go about your day and people just want to take that away from you,” said Kimes.

She said she fears for the safety of her family and neighbors after recent incidents in the community.

“Going out to start my car in the morning, I carry my gun on me because I’m in fear of who’s gonna come out from behind my house, who’s gonna be walking down the street,” she said.

“It’s like they’re doing it with the same pattern. They’re hitting in the wee hours of the morning when it’s still dark outside.”

“It’s out of control,” she said. “Watch out for your neighbors. If you see something, say something. If you see a crime in progress immediately call the cops, don’t just go into your home and hide.”

Another resident told FOX59 the recent incidents are causing her to be on high alert. “It’s changed and I’ve been here a little over five years. I’ve seen it change,” she said.

RESPONSE FROM IMPD:

IMPD confirmed detectives are investigating the recent incidents of crime in the community. “We can confirm that we take these very seriously,” they said. “Any crime is a concern.”

They encourage anyone with information to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

According to IMPD, it is in the patrol plans of the department’s southwest district to have uniformed officers patrolling the streets in the area in between calls for service.

A spokesperson for IMPD confirmed a meeting will be held next Thursday, Dec. 17 for Decatur Township residents to discuss recent events and for IMPD to hear concerns from residents.

It will take place at the Valley Mills Christian Church and IMPD will also share crime prevention tips.

According to police, social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn to attend.