Benton County man faces child porn charges after year-long investigation

FOWLER, Ind. — A 28-year-old Benton County man is facing child pornography charges after a year-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began after authorities received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was served at a home in 200 block of West 3rd Street in Fowler, Indiana. Daniel Valdez was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Benton County Jail.

Valdez has been preliminarily charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography under the age of 12 years old and five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information on child exploitation or internet crimes against children should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at their website or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

NOTE: FOX59 has requested a mugshot for Daniel Valdez.