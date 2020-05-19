Bloomington man arrested after girlfriend’s body found in his living room

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police in Bloomington arrested a man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend.

On May 16, a man reported he’d not heard from his 50-year-old mother since she left their residence on May 6 to go to the apartment of her boyfriend, 59-year-old John Bryant.

Two days later, officers were called to Bryant’s apartment in the 700 block of E. Alpine Trial after someone spotted the missing woman’s vehicle parked nearby.

Bryant reportedly refused to let the person inside after asking if the woman was in the apartment. Officers arrived on scene and were eventually able to enter.

Officers found the a woman’s body on the living room floor underneath some blankets. Stab wounds were spotted on her back, according to police.

Bryant was immediately detained on a preliminary murder charge and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Officials say that due to the condition of the victim’s body, she had likely been dead for several days.

The coroner identified the victim as Heather Nanny-Cole.

Heather Nanny-Cole (Photo provided by a family friend)