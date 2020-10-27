2 arrested in connection with October murder in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have arrested two men in connection with an October murder in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of N. Willis Dr. after multiple reports of several shots fired on October 26, at around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 26-year-old man on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bloomington police immediately began resuscitation efforts, and the man was taken to IU Health by ambulance. According to BPD, the victim was found to be dead on arrival at the hospital.

Several witnesses told investigators three males had been invited to the residence by the victim. Witness statements said the suspects attempted to rob the man and multiple gunshots were fired. The suspects then fled the area prior to police arriving.

On October 28, the owner of a vehicle that had been at the murder scene came to the Bloomington Police Department to retrieve his vehicle. The owner — identified as 24-year-old Jamal McFadden, of Indianapolis — reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of an Indianapolis gas station in the evening hours of October 26.

Investigators determined that this was not true and found that McFadden had been in the Bloomington area at the time of the shooting, according to BPD.

McFadden was taken into custody and booked into the Monroe County Jail on felony charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

On November 24, investigators determined that the other males involved in the murder were at an apartment in the 2100 block of Shelburne Drive, in Indianapolis. IMPD responded to the apartment and took 23-year-old Keshawn Bess, of Indianapolis, into custody without incident.

Bess was taken to the Marion County Jail and is currently being held on felony charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call Detective Chris Scott at (812)349-3382.