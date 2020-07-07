Watch Live
Bloomington police seek help identifying people involved in crash that struck, injured 2

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police say they are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people involved in an incident that left two pedestrians injured after being thrown from a car Monday night.

Police say the two pedestrians were thrown from the vehicle and injured in downtown Bloomington. This happened as a protest in response to a viral video showing what appears to be a racially motivated assault was wrapping up.

Police provided photographs of the people involved and their license plate number, which reads “WMX440.”

Anyone with information about their identity or whereabouts should call 812-339-4477.

WARNING: Images and audio in video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers

(Video By Jaren Vaught)

