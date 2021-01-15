Brownsburg police warn of brushing scam as packages randomly left at homes

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police in Brownsburg are issuing a warning about packages randomly showing up at homes in the area.

Police say they have received reports of people getting packages with a white or blue powdery substance inside. Recipients say they never ordered the packages and do not know where they came from.

Police say this is part of a brushing scam.

In 2020, the scam was used when seeds from China were randomly sent to homes and businesses in the United States.

The seller of the seeds then writes up a fake review online to get more people to buy the product.

The substance found inside the Brownsburg packages was tested and found to not be harmful.

If you get a package like this, contact your police department.