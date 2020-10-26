Busy weekend for Kokomo police includes death investigation, teen shot inside home

KOKOMO, Ind. – A death investigation, a robbery and a pair of reported shootings kept police in Kokomo busy over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street, where they found 40-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez unresponsive.

Police arrested her boyfriend, 28-year-old James M. Charles, on a preliminary murder charge. The case remains under investigation.

Saturday night was particularly busy for investigators.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a local pizza business after a driver reported being robbed during a delivery. The driver said he tried to make a delivery in the 100 block of South Waugh Street when two men confronted him.

The driver said the men demanded that he hand over everything he had. The suspects, believed to be Black males in their early 20s, then got into a fight with the driver; they got away with the driver’s delivery bag. The driver wasn’t hurt.

One suspect was described as tall and lanky while the other was short and stocky, police said. One of the men acted like he was holding a handgun underneath his hooded sweatshirt.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of East Walnut Street on a shots fired call. A bullet fired into a home struck a 15-year-old inside.

The teen was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for evaluation; police said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police were asking anyone with surveillance cameras to check for video in the case.

Officers were then called to a reported home invasion around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Markland Avenue and heard gunshots.

Officers contacted the homeowner, who claimed he’d shot at intruders inside his home. Police didn’t see signs of a break-in and said the only other person in the house was a juvenile relative. The homeowner, 50-year-old Steven L. Desoto, was holding a shotgun and showed signs of intoxication.

Police took Desoto into custody and transported him to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and neglect of a dependent.

Anyone with information about any of the cases should contact the Kokomo Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).