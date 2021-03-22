Carmel police asking public to help identify ATM theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) said a theft investigation is underway after someone took another person’s money at an ATM in an area gas station.

According to CPD, the theft happened Friday, March 12 at the Circle K Gas Station at 545 S. Range Line Road.

The pictured suspect is believed to have taken another customer’s money out of an ATM before placing it into his pocket, police said.

The suspect then left the store and got into the pictured vehicle and drive away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) and reference case number 2021-17216.