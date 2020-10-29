Carmel police release photos of suspect wanted in armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Carmel are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning on the north side.

The robbery happened at the Village Pantry located at 9601 N. College Avenue at 4:15 a.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store and pointed a handgun at an employee. The suspects stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene.

Officers located a crashed car near 116th Street and Westfield Boulevard while responding to the robbery. It was unoccupied but is believed to be the vehicle involved in the incident.

One suspect was taken into custody, but the other suspect remains at large. Police provided photos of him and said he in in his early 20s. He was wearing a red sweatshirt with an emblem on the upper left chest and light-colored ripped jeans.



Photos courtesy of the Carmel Police Department

Police say you should call 911 if you recognize or spot the suspect.