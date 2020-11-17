Carmel police release surveillance images of suspect in liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are working to identify a suspect after a liquor store robbery from over the weekend.

The incident took place on Nov. 14 around 7:30 p.m. at the Payless Liquors located at 9609 N. College Avenue. Police say the suspect traveled on foot to and from the location.

Carmel police released a few surveillance photos of the suspect:

Photo provided by the Carmel Police Department

Photo provided by the Carmel Police Department

Photo provided by the Carmel Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective W. Gilbert at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Reference CPD case number 20-77960 for Crime Stoppers tips.