CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a package off someone’s porch in Carmel.

Police say on March 5, the woman was recorded taking the package from a home on Driftwood Court at 2:16 p.m., just minutes after the package had been delivered.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

