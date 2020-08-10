Carmel police seek help identifying suspicious man who approached child

CARMEL — Police in Carmel are asking for help identifying a suspicious man that approached a child at an apartment complex.

At 4:19 p.m. on August 6, a man approached a child on Trail View Drive in the Carmel Woods Apartments area, according to the Carmel Police Department.

CPD says the child’s mother — who did not recognize the man — interrupted the contact and the child was not harmed.

Police would like to speak to that man.

He is described as a white male in the 30-50 age range who is bald, has green eyes, stands about 5’6″ tall and has an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information or video/photo evidence that could help identify the man should contact Detective Greg Loveall at 317-571-2500 or gloveall@carmel.in.gov. CPD case number 20-54338.