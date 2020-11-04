Cars targeted for theft, vandalism at south side Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of an apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis say they’re frustrated by the number of property crimes against vehicles.

A number of residents in the Regency Park apartments, located at SR 135 and Epler Avenue, have reported thefts or vandalism involving their vehicles in recent weeks.

Wednesday morning, home security video captured images of an unidentified man looking under a resident’s car with a flashlight. The video, taken around 5:30 a.m., also shows the car owner walking out onto his front step and yelling at the man.

“Hey, what are you doing there? What are you doing there,” the car owner is heard saying.

The man who was under the car claimed to be looking for his missing cat before getting into his own vehicle and driving away. The car owner is seen chasing after the man’s vehicle in an attempt to take a picture of his license plate. However, there was no license plate on the back of the vehicle, he said.

For Bobbie Kidwell, the trouble started in late June when she reported vandalism to her SUV. A police report estimated the damage at $3,000. In September, she reported her catalytic converter stolen from her vehicle.

“I went out and noticed my muffler wasn’t attached to the back of the car,” Kidwell said. “And then I walked around my vehicle, and I saw part of it in the ditch.”

Kidwell filed another vandalism report in October. Three days later, a neighbor in the same building reported her catalytic converter stolen.

Tuesday night, Marie Lee noticed the license plate on the back of her car had been stolen. Lee says she just moved into the complex about a month ago.

“I need somebody to stop stealing people’s stuff,” Lee said. “The office better take some action on this thing.”

It’s not clear exactly how many theft or vandalism reports have been filed by residents at the Regency Park apartments. While neighbors say they’re frustrated with recurring crime, they also say they’re happy with recent renovations underway at the complex.

A manager in the leasing office said they were aware of the situation and in talks with IMPD. They’re asking for any residents who have video of suspicious activity to bring it into the office so they can share it with police.

As always, anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.