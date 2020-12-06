Caught on Camera: Crooks try to rob man at gunpoint in Decatur Township

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Police are investigating two robberies that happened within minutes of each other Friday morning and occurred only a mile and a half apart in Decatur Township.

According to police reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened on Furnas Road around 5:30 a.m. The second happened on Orth Court around 5:40 a.m.

In both incidents, police reports show a handgun was used.

The victim of one of those incidents, Dennis Dugan, said he was visiting family Friday morning when a man approached him and demanded money.

“I was getting my key out to open the door, and I was approached. A guy came up behind me and said give me your money,” he said. “I turned back, and I saw that he had a weapon, and I stood there for a moment, and I told him, I said I had no money.”

Dugan said as the man pointed a gun at him, a second person approached. “Another guy came up from the middle of the yard, and I didn’t see him until the house light shined on him.”

“He came up, and he ripped off the security camera on the house,” Dugan said.

The video from the camera on the house cut off, but other home surveillance continued rolling. A third person was also caught on camera running up the driveway of the home.

“With my hearing disability, I never heard the car. I never heard them come up,” he said.

Dugan said he knew he needed to create a distraction, so he began counting down the buttons on his keys with his fingers until he hit the panic button. “You have your different positions, and I didn’t want to open the trunk of the car, so I was counting them down I knew the fourth one was the alarm.

“That sounded the alarm on the car and counted them down and hit the right button and the car went off – lights, horn, everything.”

When the alarm went off, surveillance shows the people running away.

“They panicked, I got hit in the head on this side with the weapon. They fled, and the car that was in the street, no lights were on,” he said.

Dugan said the entire incident stunned him, but the 68-year-old grandfather credits his military training as helping him keep level-headed throughout the entire ordeal.

“I did what I had to do, stay calm and handle the situation myself.

“I actually thought I was gonna get shot, and I thought, well, my family’s inside the house, and if I opened that door, they would’ve been shot too.”

He said there was no way he was opening that door and endangering family.

“It’s my responsibility as a parent, a father and grandfather to protect my family,” he said.

“When you go in the military, you always have that possibility of not returning. You know, you put your life down for your country, so in a situation like that, you put your life down for your family.”

Dugan said despite being struck in the head, he is fine, but he hopes anyone with information on the incident will contact police.

Surveillance video provided to FOX59 by neighbors around the time of the other incident shows three people running from a vehicle toward the spot where it happened.

IMPD said, “We can confirm that we take these very seriously and are actively investigating both of these. We encourage anyone with information to call IMPD robbery office at 317-327-3475.”

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

According to IMPD, it has not been determined whether the two incidents are related, but police continue to investigate both. In the first incident, police said the victim suffered minor injuries.