Caught on camera: Vandals spray paint cars, homes, church bus on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of vandals are caught on camera targeting nearly a dozen homes and cars over the weekend on Indy’s west side.

According to police reports, the suspects were armed with a can of blue spray paint.

The blue paint and some lewd language covered the entire passenger side of one victim’s truck Sunday morning.

“They really put in effort. They got the whole truck,” said Fredrick Medina.

Medina managed to clean most of the paint off his dad’s truck, but the vandalism still makes him mad.

“It’s just frustrating. You wake up first thing and get ready to go to work and see spray paint on the side of your car, and you’ve got to spend the morning cleaning that up or waiting for a police report, so it is frustrating,” said Medina.

“It’s just annoying. I was a dumb kid and did dumb stuff, but this just took it to a whole new level,” said Sam Myers.

Surveillance video recorded outside Myers’ home shows one suspect walk into his driveway early Sunday morning and spray paint the driver’s side of his SUV. Except for around the wheel well, Sam also removed most of the paint, but his neighbor still has a slur painted on the outside of their garage door.

“It looked like everything they wrote was pretty profane and pretty graphic. It’s just disappointing. We work hard for what he have,” explained Myers.

Surveillance picture of suspect painting one victim’s SUV.

A stack of police reports shows at least 10 cases of vandalism, with some victims like the Redeemer Baptist Church bus being tagged twice in less than a week.

Surveillance video shared by another neighbor shows two young suspects carrying a can of spray paint while walking away from one of the victim’s homes.

All the victims in the west side neighborhood hope the crooks either get caught or just knock it off.

“Come on, man. There’s other things to do than vandalizing people’s property. It’s just a waste of time. Just stop,” exclaimed Medina.

“I just hope they stop and their parents take responsibility and discipline their kids,” said Myers.

Because no arrests have been made in the case, anyone with information on the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.