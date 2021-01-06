Child abuse and neglect fatality report for 2019 release by Department of Child Services

INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) release a 2019 report that reveals the number of children who died as a result of abuse or neglect.

The 32-page report shows that there were 276 child deaths investigated by DCS in 2019. 61 of those were allegations of abuse and neglect. Another 27 were ruled accidental and 22 others were ruled homicides.

“It’s terrible on the families that’s left to deal and handle the loss of their grandchild. And even though the person may be arrested, you still are dealing with a horrible death,” said Rene Jackson, grandmother of Darien Davis.

4-year-old Darien was allegedly neglected and murdered in January of 2020 in Henry County by his father, Jacob Davis, and his father’s girlfriend, Michelle Key, according to court documents.

Davis’ autopsy revealed he died of dehydration, malnutrition and neglect. He was also only 25 pounds when he died.

“This is a complicated issue, and there’s never going to be just one thing that we can look at. You know, families have different needs. We have different ways in which we can assist families,” said Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Division of the Villages Director of Programs Sandy Runkle.

Advocates worry what the 2020 numbers will bring when those who usually report the abuse aren’t around due to the pandemic. Especially since the report reveals 70% of the incidents happened inside the home, and in more than 3/4 of the incidents biological parents were found responsible.

“What can we do when teachers and educators are so often the ones who report child maltreatment? Who can step up then? And that can be anyone. We may have to rely on more non-traditional partners to be checking in and providing these services,” said Runkle.

In Darien’s case, his grandmother says she and other family members reported abuse multiple times to the Department of Child Services. She still feels she and others didn’t do enough, so she encourages Hoosiers to speak up.

“Keep your eyes open, call, and keep calling. And don’t stop calling until you are sure that child or children are okay. That is one of my biggest regrets. I feel like I could’ve done more to save Darien,” said Jackson.

Out of the 92 counties in Indiana, Marion County had 13 child fatalities caused by abuse or neglect, making it the highest number in the state. The report further reveals the Department of Child Services had prior involvement with 12 of those child deaths.

“This is a community effort. This should not be the responsibility of one government agency to try to help support families,” said Runkle.

If Davis and Key are both convicted, they could each face more than 100 years in prison. The trial is set for March after being pushed back numerous times due to COVID-19.

In Indiana, if you suspect neglect or abuse, you are required to report it under state law. You can do that anonymously by calling 1-800-800-5556.