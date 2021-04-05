Columbus man faces sexual exploitation, child pornography charges after FBI investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 20-year-old Columbus man is facing sexual exploitation and child pornography charges after he was arrested following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI’s Indianapolis field office announced Monday.

The FBI and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Blake Fields on March 25. He has been charged with sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation of a child and distribution and receipt of child pornography.

The federal complaint alleges that between March 1 and July 29 of 2020, Fields sexually exploited three minor victims by “using each minor or attempting to use each minor to create visual depictions of Minor Victims 1 and 2 engaging in sexually explicit conduct, using materials that led in interstate or foreign commerce.”

The complaint also alleges that between March 1 and November 13 of 2020, Fields “knowingly distributed visual depictions, including by computer, of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Fields’ known victims were in Brown and Bartholomew County, but authorities say there may be more victims. Law enforcement asks that anyone who has a child that may have interacted with Fields and feels that of those interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or an attempt to “groom” the child for future sexual interactions call the FBI at 317-595-4000.

Fields is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

The FBI says an investigation into Fields is ongoing.