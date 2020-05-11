Columbus police continue investigating shooting death of prominent business woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Members of the Columbus Death Investigations Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a prominent businesswoman and her ex-husband.

Columbus Police say 45-year old Cassondra Wilson was found dead inside a unit at the Spruce Ridge Apartments on the west end of Columbus. The investigation started when police received multiple calls about shots fired around 9 p.m. Friday.

Scott Bourland, a resident at the Spruce Ridge Apartments, said everything seemed quiet Friday night until the shots went off on the other end of his building.

“I was on the phone with my grandson at the time, and clearly heard two gun shots,” Bourland recalled. “Bang bang! Really close together, and clearly gunshots.”

An autopsy found Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled Columbus’ third homicide of the year.

Columbus Police Lieutenant Matt Harris said Wilson did not live in the apartment. Investigators are not disclosing who did live in the apartment at this time.

“I can say that she did have a valid protective order against her ex-husband,” Harris said.

Roughly three hours after the Columbus shooting, Cassondra Wilson’s ex-husband, Troy Wilson, was found dead at an office building in the 3100 block of Dandy Trail, on the west side of Indianapolis. An IMPD incident report indicates Troy Wilson took his own life.

While several details appear to point to a possible murder-suicide, Harris said detectives were not prepared to draw that conclusion. The case is still actively being investigated.

“Investigators from not only our department, but the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police are assisting as part of our death investigation team.”

Cassondra Wilson was the founder and CEO of Columbus-based “trainerconnect,” which provides specialized training and certification opportunities for area employers like Cummins.

“She was very excited about giving people the skills they needed to be more effective,” said Cindy Frey, president of the Columbus area Chamber of Commerce.

“She was highly motivated, she was driven, she had a lot of energy, she was really results oriented,” Frey continued. “I just had a lot of respect for her business savvy.”

Frey said Wilson’s company was recently on its way up with positive momentum.

“Had just moved into a brand new facility,” Frey said. “In fact, we cut the ribbon on that on March 5th.”

Cassondra Wilson was also on the Indiana Minority Business Council, and the Governor’s Commission for Supplier Diversity. Frey said Wilson’s sudden death represents a significant loss for the Columbus business community.

“She was really trying to help other minority and women owned businesses get connected to clients,” Frey said. “She was a very strong relationship builder and she delivered results.”

Cassondra and Troy Wilson leave behind three children, including Cam Wilson, who plays wide receive for the Indiana University football team.