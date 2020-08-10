Columbus police recover fentanyl after traffic stop, 3 arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) arrested three people after a traffic stop led to the seizure of multiple drugs including a large amount of fentanyl Thursday.

According to JNET, more than 13 grams of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Columbus.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon driven by Jimmie D. Miller, 42, of Columbus on the west side of the city.

A Columbus Police Department K-9 was requested and was alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Miller and his two passengers, Timeeka L. Ramsey, 34, of Columbus and Joshua A. Anderson, 39, of Seymour were detained and subsequently arrested.

Miller faces preliminary charges including dealing in narcotics, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a look-a-like substance and a narcotic drug.

Anderson faces preliminary charges including possession of methamphetamine, false informing and a Jackson County arrest warrant.

Ramsey faces preliminary charges including possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.

JNET said additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

JNET is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office that targets the manufacture, sale and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.