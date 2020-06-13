Community fed up with record crime numbers, call on city leaders to come up with plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead, and four others are recovering after five shootings in less than six hours.

The shooting happened around Indianapolis including:

A person shot around 1:45 p.m. near Rockville Road and High School Road. That person walked into Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Two men were shot in the 4600 block of E. 46th Street and Haverford Avenue around 4:45 p.m. One man was shot, one man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 5:00 p.m., a person was shot in the 2600 block of Jackson Street and was taken to an area hospital.

A person was shot in the 500 block of Gladstone Avenue and went to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m.

Community advocate Charles Harrison is fed up with the crime. He collects crime data from the Fraternal Order of Police, who gets their information from IMPD and media reports.

Since November, Harrison said 602 people have been shot or stabbed in Indy. Around 118 people have been killed. Ninety-three people have died in Indianapolis since the beginning of 2020. Harrison warns 200 people will be killed in Indianapolis by the end of the year.

“This has to be the number one priority of this city,” Harrison said. “We need the mayor, the council and all the elected officials to be meeting with community leaders to address this problem.”

Indianapolis City-Council President Vop Osili sent us a statement saying:

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the violent crimes our city experienced tonight. I have spoken with IMPD leadership and am waiting on final reports to understand the genesis of this violence. I want to thank our law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to multiple calls today. But therein lies our challenge: we must continue to move from response to prevention of violence in our city. It will require all of us–elected officials, law enforcement partners, faith leaders, social service agencies, and community members–to work together and address the root causes of violence.”

We reached out to Mayor Joe Hogsett for a comment on the city’s growing violence. He sent us a statement stating:

“My heart breaks with the friends and families of those affected by this evening’s shootings. Time and time again, we are confronted with the impact poverty, guns, and drugs have had on Indianapolis neighborhoods. Tonight, I share the frustrations of so many in our community, but I know that though continued collaboration, engagement, and investments aimed at tackling the root causes of violent crime, we can meaningfully address gun violence in Indianapolis.”

FOP President Rick Snyder also reacted to Mayor Hogsett’s statement saying:

“Rather than placing the blame for tragic outcomes on inanimate objects such as firearms, the Mayor should focus on holding accountable those who commit such crimes. It’s people violence, not gun violence.

Our elected leaders told us four months ago they had a plan to reduce the surging violence occurring throughout the community. The residents of Indianapolis are still waiting. With a 41% increase in murders and a 12% increase in stabbings they deserve timely action not lip service. Our residents and officers are stuck in the middle of this violence. Indy Can’t Wait!”