Community leaders recommend ideas to combat violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — This afternoon, about two dozen recommendations are set to be hand-delivered to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor. The recommendations are aimed at curbing violence in Indianapolis.

Reverend Charles Harrison of Indy’s Ten Point Coalition says the list includes suggestions on changes that can be made within IMPD, like improving diversity on the force and building relationships with residents who live in crime-ridden areas.

“This is an urgent moment right now. It really is for the city, and we don’t want to lose control over Indianapolis so that Indianapolis becomes one of the most dangerous cities in the country,” Rev. Harrison said.

Last week, Hogsett released his own recommendations for police reform and downtown recovery, but activists say they were not part of the conversation.

Rev. Harrison says he is hoping his concerns will be heard today.

That meeting is set for 2:30 p.m.