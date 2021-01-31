Connersville man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing utility worker

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A utility worker suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when he was stabbed by a man while conducting business at a Connersville home, according to the Connersville Police Department.

Police were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Vermont Avenue in response to a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, a witness told them who the suspect was and that he was fleeing on foot. Police say they were able to apprehend the suspect — identified as 26-year-old Devin Michael, of Connersville — after a brief foot pursuit and the use of a taser.

Officers also found the victim — later identified as a 34-year-old employee of Ohio Valley Gas — who had sustained several lacerations and puncture wounds. Fayette County EMS and Connersville Fire Department personnel arrived and provided treatment until he was air lifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where he received specialized trauma care. Police say they were advised Saturday evening that the man is in stable condition.

According to Connersville police, the Ohio Valley Gas employee and was conducting official business at a residence when an altercation occurred with Michael, who was armed with a knife.

Police arrested Michael on felony attempted murder and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement charges. CPD says Michael was treated at Reid Health Connersville for minor skin abrasions before being medically discharged and lodged at the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held without bond.