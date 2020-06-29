Contract employee at Plainfield Correctional Facility arrested on drug trafficking charges

PLAINFIELD — A contract employee at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was arrested Friday on drug trafficking charges.

Authorities say the Indiana Department of Correction Office of Investigation and Intelligence launched an investigation into 42-year-old Candice McGraw, of Indianapolis, after receiving information that she was trafficking drugs into the facility.

McGraw was a contract employee with the Aramark Corporation

When McGraw arrived for work Friday, she was met by an investigator who “spoke with her and developed information which resulted in the recovery of suspected illegal drugs in her immediate possession,” according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

IDOC says they recovered suspected marijuana, suboxone strips, tobacco, methamphetamine and cocaine off of McGraw.

McGraw was arrested and taken to the Hendricks County Jail, where she faces preliminary charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and dealing in a schedule I , II and III controlled substance.

“Trafficking of any nature in a correctional facility creates hazards for the offender population and our staff,” said Plainfield Correctional Facility Warden Stanley Knight. “Our investigators investigate all allegations of trafficking and work closely with the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office to hold people fully accountable for such violations.”