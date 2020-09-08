Coroner’s office releases identities in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner’s Office released the identities of four people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington over the weekend.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Jeffrey Mumper, 54-year-old Annamarie Greta Mumper, 26-year-old Emma Mumper and 18-year-old Jakob Mumpber.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in Terre Haute.

Bloomington police believe Jeffrey Mumper killed his family before taking his own life.

The Bloomington Police Department responded around 10:20 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 2600 block of S. Olcott Blvd. for a welfare check on the occupants.

Police said a complaint was received by a woman stating she went to the home to pick up her friend but no one answered the door after she knocked.

The woman then used a key to enter and found her friend, who appeared to be dead in a room, then left the home and called 911.

Officers arrived, entered the residence and found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to BPD.

Officials said evidence at the scene “indicated that a 61-year-old man had shot and killed his 54-year-old wife, his 26-year-old daughter, and his 18-year-old son before shooting himself.”

The investigation is ongoing.