Court docs: Man arrested in cultural trail stabbing tried to kidnap other women before attacking

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail three other women’s experiences with a man accused of stabbing a woman jogging along the downtown Cultural Trail Thursday.

A preliminary probable cause affidavit filed Friday details three women’s experiences with Victor Johnson, the man accused of the stabbing.

Hugs and a hookup

Two victims say they were sitting on a bench in front of a fountain across from the Indiana War Memorial when a man approached them.

The document states one of the victims, whom we are not identifying, said the man was asking them for hugs and for the women to hook up with him.

Police say the women told them that after they refused, the man pulled a steak knife out of a hand towel and told them that he just “wanted to make friends” and wanted the women to go with him.

The document states the man also told them that he had just stabbed three people and did not want to go to jail. After sitting between the women, the victims stood up and walked away, calling 911 where they passed who would end up being a third victim.

“Don’t move”

The court document states the third victim had just finished her lunch and lay down on a blanket in the northeast corner of the park. The victim was still recovering after having heart surgery two days prior.

The document implies that at some point she dozed off, but heard some women say something like “don’t move”. She also saw a man approaching her.

The first two victims said they told the woman to wake up. That is when the man started calling them derogatory names before attacking the woman lying on the blanket, kicking and punching her while dragging her around.

The third victim said the man then charged the younger of the first two victims, attacking her as they were calling 911.

The victim being attacked at the time said the man started punching her in the face and dragging her by the hair before running away.

Civilian detention

Shortly after the first three women were attacked, the court documents briefly detail the attack on the Cultural Trail and how police brought the man into custody.

We previously reported the woman was jogging along the trail when she was stabbed in the neck. The document states after the attack, several men managed to follow the suspect and detain him at the intersection of 10th and Capitol Avenue.

The men told police that the suspect threw a knife into the bushes. Police arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

Aftermath

The first two victims reported their injuries to police. The elder of the two reported a possible broken ankle. The younger had a swollen lip and scratches on her arms and legs.

The woman lying on the blanket had a laceration on her ear. The woman reported not being able to hear out of that ear.

Police showed the women the photo of the man that was captured at the intersection of 10th and Capitol Avenue. They confirmed that the man, identified as Victor Johnson, was the same man that attacked them.

The woman that was stabbed in the neck was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Victor now faces charges related to the three victim’s experience including two counts of attempted kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated battery while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon.