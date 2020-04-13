Court docs: Suspect in deadly shooting of IMPD officer thought he was being ‘set up’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Court documents detailing what allegedly happened before Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Breann Leath was shot and killed were released Monday.

The shooting happened on April 9, just before 3 p.m. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, near E. 21st Street and N. Franklin Road. The original call was for a disturbance between a man and a woman. The dispatcher also noted the man thought someone was trying to kill him and might be mentally ill.

Officers responded and went to the floor of the apartment in question. Officer Leath was on the left side of the door when another officer tapped on the door with his flashlight.

At that time, shots were fired from inside the apartment through the door, according to court documents. One officer went into a laundry room and when he turned around, he spotted Leath on the floor. He ran past the door and tried to grab her, but was unsuccessful. Officers then secured a perimeter around the scene.

An extraction team went back in to get Leath out of the hallway. As they approached, they found another woman on the landing leading to the floor the apartment was on.

The team got Leath out and saw the door to the apartment in question was now open. The suspect, 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey, was inside. He was taken into custody.

Officer Leath was pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m.

The other woman who was injured had multiple gunshot wounds. Police at the apartment found eight fired rifle cartridge casings inside the apartment, according to court documents.

When officers interviewed Dorsey, he reportedly said he spent the night at the woman’s apartment. The morning of the shooting, he said he woke up and smoked marijuana, court documents say.

He told officers he “started feeling different and felt like (the woman) was trying to set him up.” He said he heard her on the phone giving someone the address and allegedly saying, “you need to come get him.”

Not long after, there was a knock at the door. That’s when Dorsey said he started shooting his Kel-Tec PRL16 pistol, which he said was loaded with both 556 and .223 rounds. He told officers he shot five times.

After the woman ran out of the apartment, Dorsey told police he laid the gun down, but his hands up and dropped to his knees.

He was then arrested for attempted murder and murder. Formal charges have not been filed yet.

An autopsy determined Leath’s manner of death was a homicide and her cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head.

A virtual funeral service will be held for Leath on Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We will provide a livestream of the event, which starts at 11 a.m.

Click here to learn how community members can pay their respects during the pandemic.