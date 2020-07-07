Crawfordsville police seek help finding suspect wanted in stabbing incident

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Crawfordsville police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted in a stabbing incident that took place Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the Crawfordsville Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the 200 block of Knoll Circle.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old woman in the apartment with apparent stab wounds. Police say she suffered injuries to her head, neck and shoulders.

She was taken to the Franciscan Health Center in Crawfordsville, and later brought to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, with possible life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.

Before being taken for treatment, the woman identified her attacker as Blessing Yoder. Yoder is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighs about 115 lbs and has black hair. Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have not yet been able to locate Yoder. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Detective Jared Templeman or Detective Geoff Payne at 765-362-3762, ext. 228.

Blessing Yoder (Photo Provided By Crawfordsville Police Department)

