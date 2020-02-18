Crime Stoppers seeking info on 38th Street robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identifying a man wanted for robbery.

IMPD said on Wednesday, January 22, a man entered Kings Beauty at 2814 East 38th Street and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun on an employee.

According to police, he then destroyed a display case containing jewelry, and fled eastbound on foot after getting jewelry from the case.

IMPD said the suspect is described as around 5’6”, 160 lbs, and is 18-21 years old.

Anyone with information about this case case is asked to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

