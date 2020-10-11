Crime Stoppers sees decrease in tips, still solving crimes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is on pace to hit more than 200 homicides by the end of 2020.

City leaders and community members are outraged about it. They want the violence to stop.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is trying to deal with the influx of crime by trying to help solve cases.

“The most important thing that 2020 has done for me personally and my program is just telling us how important it is that we’re out here,” Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Director Daniel Rosenberg said.

When a crime occurs, the public is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana with information.

“They have a place to go where they don’t have feel like they’re sticking themselves in the middle of conflict. They have a way to communicate with people who can help resolve those conflicts,” Rosenberg explained.

Besides the potential reward money one of the benefits of Crime Stoppers is the tipster remains anonymous.

“In our history we’ve never had a tipster that’s been outed,” Rosenberg said.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana’s Director Daniel Rosenberg says tips are still coming in this year, but not at the same rate.

“We had high crime rates in January and February. We had high tip numbers. Once COVID came around we started to get a lot of tips about COVID and less tips about crime,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg says Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has been impacted majorly in three ways.

“The COVID situation, the social justice situation and then the rising crime rate in Indianapolis,” Rosenberg said.

He adds, it doesn’t mean they’re still not solving crimes.

“We may not be able to make the arrest ourselves, but we promise you one thing and that is when you give us that information, we will keep your identity safe. We will also make sure it gets to the place it needs to go,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg knows information coming into Crime Stoppers is valuable. It could lead to an arrest and provide a family with a little closure in their loved one’s case.

“A little bit of that anger and a little bit of that sadness is never going to go away, but there’s a little more piece to them. I think that’s what we’re trying to do is bring a little peace to Indianapolis,” Rosenberg said.

Tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana can be submitted anonymously online.

If you have any information about a crime call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

For more information, click here.