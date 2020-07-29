Daleville mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for son’s hot car death

DALEVILLE, Ind. – A Daleville mother whose son died after ending up inside a hot car after she’d been drinking has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A judge handed down the sentence for Britni Wihebrink Wednesday.

Wihebrink’s 2-year-old son, Jaxon Stults, was found dead inside a car in September 2018. Police were called to Salem Place Apartments on the evening of Sept. 5, 2018.

According to court documents, Wihebrink had been drinking in the morning and took a nap in the afternoon. When she woke up, she couldn’t find her son, who’d gotten out of the house and climbed inside a car.

He was found in the car, lying on the back floorboard. He died on the way to a hospital. The coroner said his death was heat related.

A friend said Wihebrink was drunk and kept repeating herself. Wihebrink told police she had a “bad drinking problem”; investigators found seven empty Jim Beam 50 ml bottles in Wihebrink’s house. She’d also had wine coolers that she’d thrown in a dumpster.

Wihebrink was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

In June, Wihebrink pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death.