Danville police search for suspect after wallet stolen from Hendricks Regional Health

DANVILLE, Ind.– Police in Danville are searching for a man after a wallet was stolen from the administration office inside Hendricks Regional Health.

Police say the suspect allegedly used a credit card from the wallet to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards along with other items from a CVS in Danville and a Walgreens in Avon.





Photos courtesy of the Danville Metropolitan Police Department

He was seen driving a dark-colored, 4-door sedan, which police say was possibly a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Danville’s anonymous crime-tip line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Reference case HP20-9276 when submitting a tip.