Danville Police search for suspect in connection with thefts at hospitals

DANVILLE, Ind.- Police in Danville are searching for a man after a wallet was stolen from the administration office inside Hendricks Regional Health.

Surveillance pictures show a man wearing a suit and tie in the hallway of the hospital. Investigators know the man doesn’t work at the hospital and isn’t a patient. On December 19, a nurse reported her wallet was stolen from her desk drawer.

“He’s done this before. He knew what he was doing. He walked around the hospital with not a care in the world. You would just tell by the way he was watching people and following people through doors he knew what he was doing,” said Nate Lien, detective with Danville Police Department.

Police say within 10 minutes of leaving the hospital, the stolen debit and credit cards were used at a CVS in Danville and a Walgreens in Avon to buy more than $1,000 in gift cards. Also, inside the nurse’s wallet was $600 meant for Christmas shopping.

The victim didn’t want to go on camera with FOX 59 since the thief is still out there and has her personal information. The victim told us she’s been a nurse for 36 years. She feels violated and wants police to catch this guy.

“It’s really low. These people are doing their best to keep people healthy and keep people’s spirits up,” said Detective Lien.

So far, Lien has connected the same suspect to another hospital theft that happened the day before in Crawfordsville.

“The male was wearing the exact same outfit and same hat. The surveillance pictures match up. It’s the same person. He was driving the same car,” said Detective Lien.

Police released a surveillance picture of the car the suspect was seen driving which is a dark-colored, 4-door sedan. Investigators believe the suspect could be connected to even more crimes.

“He’s going to keep doing it. Hopefully he sees this. Hopefully he knows that we are on him and we’re going to stop him,” said Lien.

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, call Danville Police at 317-745-3001.

Hendricks Regional Health did release statement that said, ‘At Hendricks Regional Health, our top priority is always the health, safety and security of our associates, patients and visitors. Our security team reported the incident to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, and we have fully cooperated with their investigation.