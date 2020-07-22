Data shows Black men murdered at higher rate in Indy, new commission wants to bring numbers down

INDIANAPOLIS- According to data from local advocates, African Americans are being murdered at a higher rate compared to other races in Indianapolis.

“It is so important that we put our politics aside and really figure out how to help the African American men in the community,” City-County Councilor for District 10 Maggie A. Lewis said.

According to the data in Proposal 199, in the last 4 years, there have been 616 criminal homicides in The Circle City.387 of the victims were Black males, which is greatly higher compared to other races.

In 2019, out of the 436 male nonfatal shootings, Black male victims made up 80 percent of the victims. 132 were between the ages of 20 and 29

Councilor Lewis knows crime is just one factor impacting the African American community, but so are homelessness, unemployment, and education issues.

Due to these high numbers, Councilwoman Lewis initiated a proposal to establish the Indianapolis Commission on the Social Status of Black Males.

“Several years ago, we did have the commission. This proposal allows us to reestablish that commission and take a deeper dive into the issues that are negatively impacting African American men in our community,” Councilor Lewis said.

The city-county council will be making the final vote on the proposal on August 10th.

If the proposal is approved, the commission will have a little over one dozen members who will have different backgrounds and professions.

The goal of the commission is to study topics that impact the Black community and propose measures to help fix the issues.

Lewis hopes this commission is the right step forward to let our neighbors know their city-county council cares about their well-being.

“We’re just at a point in our city, country, and state that we have to roll up our sleeves and address those issues head-on,” Councilor Lewis said.