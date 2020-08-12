Deadly shooting under investigation on east side

Photo from the scene by Trae Hester

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday on Indianapolis’ east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue, south of East 30th Street, just before 9 a.m. on a report of an unconscious person.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot and killed in the parking lot shared by a BP convenience store and McDonald’s.

Anyone with information on this shooting to report can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Your tip may be worth a cash reward if it leads to a felony arrest.

Earlier Wednesday, IMPD investigated two deadly shootings just 10 minutes apart.