Deadly shooting under investigation on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police say one person died in a shooting Friday on the city’s near east side.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Kealing Avenue, near Brookside Parkway South Drive and N. Sherman Drive, just after 11:30 a.m. on a report of a gunshot.

Officers arrived and found a victim who was critically injured. A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to provide an anonymous tip that could result in a cash reward.

This story is developing.