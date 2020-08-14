Deadly shooting under investigation on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say one person died Friday in a shooting Friday on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were called to the scene at West 47th Street and Candletree Drive, just east of Georgetown Road, at 12:24 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

A victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.