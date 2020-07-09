UPDATE: IMPD investigates homicide on east side after man found dead inside home

Watch Live
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide on Indy’s east side after a man was found dead inside a home.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue for a welfare check around 6:45 Wednesday evening. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s “suffering from trauma.” 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

