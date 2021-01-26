Death penalty sought for man accused of murdering IMPD officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS– The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday it will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Breann Leath.

Elliahs Dorsey, 27, is charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal confinement, and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The shooting occurred Thursday, April 9, 2020 just before 3 p.m. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, near E. 21st Street and N. Franklin Road on a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. The dispatcher also noted the man thought someone was trying to kill him and might be mentally ill.

Court documents say Dorsey heard the woman he was with telling someone else where they were over the phone, and he heard that woman say, “You need to come get him.”

He claims not long after he heard a knock on the door, and police say he started shooting at them through the apartment door.

Documents say Officer Leath was shot twice in the head.

Prosecutors say the aggravating circumstance cited for the death penalty request is that Elliahs Dorsey murdered Officer Breann Leath while she was acting in the course of duty as a law enforcement officer.

Dorsey has a hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.