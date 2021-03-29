DNR: Second bald eagle found shot in same area of Indiana this month

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, a bald eagle lands in a tree overlooking the Des Moines River in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are now investigating the deaths of two juvenile bald eagles after a second eagle was found shot in the same area of the state this month, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says officers found the second juvenile eagle after being called to a rural area of northern Sullivan County along County Road 800 West, approximately eight miles west of Shelburn.

Authorities recovered the eagle’s body from a tree and believe it was shot in early January.

The first juvenile eagle found shot was discovered in a tree on March 10.

A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. (TIP) to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).