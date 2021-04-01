Dog points ISP troopers in direction of suspect hiding in above ground pool

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State troopers credit a dog for helping them find a suspect who ran off during a pursuit on the south side of Muncie.

According to police, Trooper Blake Stephenson noticed an SUV speeding on State Road 3 near Shockley Road on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. When the trooper tried to pull the driver over, the driver failed to stop and continue to head into Muncie while disregarding stop signs and traffic lights.

Investigators said as the suspect was making a turn, he crashed into a mailbox in the 2000 block of E. 15th Street. The suspect, later identified as Michael Kline, 33, of New Castle, then reportedly got out of the vehicle and took off running.

A witness told Trooper Stephenson that Kline fled into a nearby backyard. When Stephenson came upon the yard, he noticed the homeowner’s dog barking at a deflated above ground pool. The trooper then found the suspect hiding underneath a pool tarp.

There was also a large dog in the SUV that Kline was driving. Police arranged for Kline’s girlfriend to take the dog. When she arrived, it was discovered she had an active warrant out of Hamilton County for a probation violation in connecting to a receiving stolen property offense.

Kline was arrested for several preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. His girlfriend was taken in for the probation violation.

A trooper was able to return the dog that was found in the car to a residence before taking the couple to jail.