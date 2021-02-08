Driver tries to run over officer, hits several IMPD cars during chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis say a driver led them on a half hour-long pursuit, damaging several police cars in the process.

IMPD were first notified of a possible intoxicated driver around the Clermont city limits late Sunday night.

A short pursuit started and then ended when the driver ran to a house and would not come out. Police chose to disregard the pursuit at this point.

Officers were called out again a short time later for a report of a suspicious person looking at cars.

Police noticed a van they believed to be the same suspected intoxicated driver from earlier. When they tried to stop the suspect, officers say the driver took off from the Clermont area and made it on to both Interstate 465 and Interstate 70.

According to IMPD, the driver stopped several times onto the road, intentionally backed into police cars, and even tried to run over an officer who had stepped out of his vehicle.

The pursuit made its way downtown with the suspect going down Alabama Street. Police say the suspect then tried to carjack someone at a nearby gas station.

The chase ended around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the west side of Monument Circle between Market and S. Meridian Street.

The driver was arrested for suspected intoxicated driving.

No civilians were hurt, but one police officer did complain of minor neck pain.

Five cars were damaged during the chase as well.