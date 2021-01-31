Employees at Plainfield bakery fend off robber by throwing food, other items

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Employees at a Plainfield bakery fended off a robber Saturday by throwing food and other items at him, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police were called to the Two Chicks Whisky Business bakery located at 120 East Main Street in response to a robbery.

Witnesses told officers that a man wearing a ski mask entered the store, locked the door behind him and was grabbing at his hip as if he had a firearm. Employees and owners of the bakery took “fast action” by throwing food and objects at him until he left, police stated.

The suspect fled westbound to the area of 104 East Main Street, where witnesses saw him enter a building. Officers found 25-year-old Matthew Marshall, of Plainfield, exit the building after changing his appearance.

PPD says they received a photo from a witness that shows the suspect fleeing the scene wearing very distinct footwear that matched what Marshall was wearing when officers made contact with him. Investigators determined that Marshall was solely responsible for the robbery of the business.

Police believe the business suffered minimal loss — a tip jar.

Marshall was arrested and booked into the Hendricks County Jail on the following charges:

Felony criminal confinement

Felony robbery