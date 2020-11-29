Evansville man accused of using employer credit card for guns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville man has been charged with theft for allegedly using his company credit card to purchase about $65,000 worth of firearms and outdoor recreational items.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle D. Hollman of Boonville was arrested after an internal audit by ProLift Toyota Material Handling uncovered the alleged purchases by Hollman on his company credit card.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the Evansville company alleges the thefts occurred over the course of three years and included nearly $30,000 worth of firearms and accessories and another $35,000 of online purchases of outdoors items such as backpacks, coolers and boots.