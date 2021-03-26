Evansville police investigate animal cruelty case after puppy found beheaded, 2 dogs starved

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– When animal control officers were sent to a home on the 1400 block of Monroe Avenue in Evansville on March 15, they found a dead puppy without its head.

“The animal owner claims that one of the adult dogs had bit the head off the puppy and that’s what happened. However, the evidence doesn’t really show that to be the case,” Evansville Police Captain Andy Chandler said investigators still don’t know where the puppy’s head is and what happened.

Evansville police say there were no bite marks on the puppy.

“So that’s why we figure there’s a case of abuse here and we are going to investigate it further,” said Captain Chandler.

This wasn’t the first time animal control was called to check on the animals at that home. On March 3 they were sent to check on the three dogs.

“They saw these animals in horrifically poor conditions,” said Captain Chandler. “They were emaciated.”

Police say the puppy seemed to be healthy at the time, but animal control told the dogs’ owners to take the two emaciated older dogs to the vet. The owner told officers the dogs couldn’t hold down food because they got into cleaning supplies.

“The veterinarians do not believe that to be the case. They think the cause of the malnutrition was just by not feeding them,” Captain Chandler explained.

No arrests have been made in this case. This investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published by WEHT on March 25, 2021)