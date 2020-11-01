Family identifies woman killed outside apartment on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Family members confirm to FOX59 the victim is 44-year-old Deanna Sibley. They describe her as a “loving person” with a “good heart.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened in the 4500 block of Jamestown Court.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 3:45 a.m. and found Sibley suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside the Pangea Prairies Apartments. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

“She had a good heart. That’s what I want to remember her as. She tried to have a good heart regardless of her shortcomings in life,” said Sibley’s brother, Adolphus Sibley. “She had a good heart, and I think that’s how she should be remembered as a good person. A loving person.”

This becomes homicide number 202 in Indianapolis this year, making 2020 the most violent year in Marion County ever.

Many neighbors who live in the apartment complex would not speak on camera, citing fears for their safety. One neighbor explained she no longer feels safe living in the community.

“It’s really sad, it really is,” said Sunasha Farr. “We gotta get this city together, for real. I have two young children, and just imagine if I were home or they were home when this happened.

“It’s just, just devastating. What if the bullets would have hit through the window? Then what?”

IMPD is investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information to contact their Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call 317-262-TIPS (8477) if you would like to remain anonymous.