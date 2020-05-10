Family of 16-year-old killed by stray bullet honors her with memorial

INDIANAPOLIS – Family and friends of Nya Cope did what they could Saturday to honor the 16-year-old by making a memorial for her in the spot where she was shot and killed.

Last weekend, the teenager was shot and killed by a stray bullet while riding in the car with her mom and a friend.

Family & friends of 16-year-old Nya Cope are putting up a memorial for her at the spot she was shot & killed.



Last weekend, Nya was killed by a stray bullet; while riding in the car with her mom. No one has been arrested in the case. #justicefornyamae pic.twitter.com/GR3ZfGydHe — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) May 9, 2020

The incident happened on the Indianapolis’ east side at 38th and Arlington.

Community leaders like Reverend Charles Harrison shared a picture on Twitter of a large crowd gathered near the scene just before the shooting, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Family members hope someone sees the memorial and feels compelled enough to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

“We’re not asking why. We understand, but it’s just really hard. All we can do is ask for prayers,” said Cope’s aunt Brandi Davis.

Cope’s family encourages community members to stop by and add to the memorial with posters or stuffed animals.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).