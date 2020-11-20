Family of man shot, killed on Indy’s northeast side pleads for answers

INDIANAPOLIS – The family of a man shot and killed Thursday night on the city’s northeast side is asking for anyone with information to let police know.

This is the city’s 215th homicide of 2020, according to IMPD.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Jamestown Courts at the Pangea Prairies Apartments just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said when they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members have identified the victim as 34-year-old Alphonzo Clinton Easley. His sister, Brandy Easley, said Friday, “He was a loving, a caring providing family person. He was a good man. He did not deserve this, and we need justice.”

As officers were attempting to render aid to Easley at the scene, IMPD said a vehicle pulled up and police heard what they believed to be at least one shot fired at officers. IMPD said officers located the vehicle ‘moments after the incident’ and found it unoccupied. A perimeter was set up and searched, but IMPD said no suspects were located.

Officials also confirmed no officers returned fire and no officers were injured.

As police continue to seek answers in the case from anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident, they said it is crucial that people come forward, and can do so anonymously.

“Our community police officers, we continue to show up. When you dial 911, we’re there. It’s just important that when we ask for the community’s help in partnering with us, if you know something it’s important to give us that information so we can hold those trigger pullers accountable,” said William Young, Public Information Officer for IMPD.

Young said IMPD continues to partner with agencies to help combat gun violence, but they cannot do it without the community’s help.

“We’re only as good as the community that gives us the information, so it’s so important for those community members whenever we have a homicide or someone shot due to gun violence that those community members give us that information,” he said.

Easley’s sister and family are pleading for people to do the right thing and come forward if they have any information that could lead to finding the person(s) responsible for his death.

“We have a grieving family of a well-loved man that did not deserve this, and we ask the public to please come forward,” said Easley. “He wasn’t that type of guy that he deserved to get gunned down like an animal.”

Easley said although her brother didn’t have any children of his own, he took care of every child in their family like they were.

“He went by the name Fony a lot. But Alphonzo, he was a good person and a loving person. He was a very giving person, he was supportive,” said Easley. “He loved the children in the family. He always gave every holiday he was there to bring out the spirit and he was a good man.”

She said he would give anything to anyone out of the kindness of his heart and can’t imagine why anyone would hurt her brother.

“He was a good man. He was a very good man,” said Easley. “I just ask the public to come forward. Please. I am begging to help us with this. If it was your family, you would want the same. Thank you.”

Young said Friday, “Our officers are frustrated as well as our community. I’ve said it before, we’ve got to find a way to resolve conflict or resolution without picking up a handgun or a firearm or hurting someone.”

“One is too many. It’s so important that we receive information through those lines that we give you, lines of communication. It’s also so important you speak with those stakeholders in your community whether it be clergy, a policer officer you may know, people in education. It’s important,” he said.

Homicide investigators from IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) are now leading the criminal investigation due to shots being fired at a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit tips anonymously through the P3tips mobile app.

Anyone with information that leads to a felony arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000, according to police. Only tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are eligible for the cash rewards.