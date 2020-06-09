Family of slain 16-year-old pleads for answers as Indy’s homicide rate increases

INDIANAPOLIS — David Lowery Jr.’s family is crushed by the death of the 16-year-old shot and killed Thursday on Indy’s near northwest side.

“It’s devastating,” said Yolanda Mason, Lowery’s cousin. “It’s devastating because we are losing our future. We’re losing who is going to play an asset to our society. We’re losing who’s going to build us up and what tomorrow will bring. It’s devastating to see this and to see it senseless crimes that are happening that don’t need to and shouldn’t happen.”

Lowery is one of 90 people killed in Indianapolis so far this year. Of those, at least 10 of them are people age 20 and younger. That is up from 2019. Based on IMPD’s list of homicides cleared by arrests at this point, seven people under age 20 had been killed.

“I never thought we would ever lose anybody in our family, but definitely not one of our young ones and not one of our babies,” Mason said.

Lowery’s family will miss his smile, his sense of humor and will continue mourning the future he should have had.

“We lost somebody that to me was going to be a great asset to society,” Mason said.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest in this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.