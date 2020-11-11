Family says 79-year-old man killed 76-year-old wife before shooting himself

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members say a 79-year-old man killed his 76-year-old wife on the southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check of a person around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Amarillo Way. The home is located in the Southern Trails subdivision near Stop 11 and Arlington Avenue.

“They observed through the window what they believed to be an adult female experiencing medical issues, or distress,” said Major Harold Turner.

At that point, officers forced their way into the home.

“And found, unfortunately, the adult female had been shot, and then they found an adult male that had also been shot,” Turner said. “At this point in time, we do believe this is a murder-suicide. All of the evidence is leaning to that.”

John Cordell, who lives a few doors down from the home, was shocked to see the police response in his quiet neighborhood Tuesday night.

“Just kind of freaked me out, you know, being this close to home,” Cordell said. “Just couldn’t understand, they seemed to be really nice people”

A family member at the home, who asked not to be identified, said the deceased individuals in the home were Stan Halcomb, 79, and his wife Jackie Halcomb, 76. It is the family’s belief that Mr. Halcomb killed his wife before shooting himself.

The family went on to say there had been ongoing tensions in the Halcomb home for many years. However, it wasn’t specifically clear what sparked the deadly violence Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.